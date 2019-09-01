Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Contrasting side by side

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.36 N/A -0.08 0.00 Kirby Corporation 77 1.54 N/A 1.50 52.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Kirby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Kirby Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kirby Corporation has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teekay Tankers Ltd. are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Kirby Corporation has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kirby Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Kirby Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kirby Corporation’s potential upside is 30.45% and its average target price is $96.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Kirby Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 97.5%. About 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Kirby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54% Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. was more bullish than Kirby Corporation.

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.