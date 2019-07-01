Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Its Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stake

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) stake by 7403.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 207,300 shares as Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s stock declined 3.67%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 210,100 shares with $1.90M value, up from 2,800 last quarter. Lexington Realty Trust now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 508,313 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 12.48% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s analysts see -260.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.265. About 727,857 shares traded. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) has risen 21.74% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TNK News: 27/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 19/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Board Audit Committee; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.08; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Loss $0.07; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD TNK.N – QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $168.5 MLN VS $130.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Tankers 1Q Rev $168.465M; 17/04/2018 – Teekay Tankers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY TANKERS LTD – DECIDED TO ELIMINATE MINIMUM DIVIDEND PAYMENT, WHICH WILL RESULT IN RETAINING APPROXIMATELY $32 MLN OF CASH FLOW ANNUALLY; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Tankers Announces Changes to Bd Audit Committee

Among 2 analysts covering Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Teekay Tankers had 4 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, January 10 to “Market Perform”.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $340.29 million. The firm also provides ship-to-ship transfer services, including lightering and lightering support, consultancy, and LNG terminal management services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 43 owned conventional tankers, 7 in-chartered vessels, and 1 jointly-owned very large crude carrier; and 7 ship-to-ship support vessels.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stake by 190,036 shares to 197,025 valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 123,329 shares and now owns 4.86M shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.