Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Since Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.04 N/A 0.36 27.02

In table 1 we can see Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are owned by institutional investors. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 42.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 21.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.