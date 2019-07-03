Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

We are comparing Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.36 N/A -0.43 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 7 1.68 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Frontline Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Frontline Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Frontline Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Frontline Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 1 0 2.50 Frontline Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s downside potential currently stands at -18.03% and an $1 average price target. Frontline Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average price target and a -31.25% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. seems more appealing than Frontline Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 42.6%. Comparatively, 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48% Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. was less bullish than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Frontline Ltd. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.