Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

We are comparing Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 30.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.34 beta means Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s average target price is $6.13, while its potential upside is 36.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.1% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 83.6% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares. About 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. -3.78% 3.29% 15.33% 24.62% -6.97% 15.84%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. was less bullish than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.