Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Comparing side by side

As Shipping businesses, Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.33 N/A -0.43 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 13 4.55 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Top Ships Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.32. Competitively, Top Ships Inc. is 116.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Top Ships Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Top Ships Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Top Ships Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 0.2%. 42.6% are Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Top Ships Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Top Ships Inc.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.