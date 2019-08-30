Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Contrasting side by side

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 76.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.6% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, 2.4% are Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 17.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.