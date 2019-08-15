Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Comparing side by side

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.33 N/A -0.43 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.67 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.32 beta means Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility is 132.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 22.2% respectively. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 42.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 29.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.