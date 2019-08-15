Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Comparing side by side

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
|1
|0.33
|N/A
|-0.43
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|14
|0.67
|N/A
|-2.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-12.6%
|-3.3%
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.32 beta means Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility is 132.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.
Liquidity
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 22.2% respectively. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 42.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
|-1.69%
|-7.94%
|-13.43%
|-3.33%
|-54.51%
|-4.13%
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has -4.13% weaker performance while Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 29.66% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.
