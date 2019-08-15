Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.33 N/A -0.43 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 19 2.67 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Golar LNG Limited 0.00% -14% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.32 beta. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Golar LNG Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Golar LNG Limited 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Golar LNG Limited’s potential upside is 132.41% and its consensus price target is $29.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 85.2% of Golar LNG Limited shares. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 42.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.5% of Golar LNG Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -1.69% -7.94% -13.43% -3.33% -54.51% -4.13% Golar LNG Limited -6.1% -7.68% -12% -23.93% -34.85% -22.15%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. was less bearish than Golar LNG Limited.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Golar LNG Limited.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 24, 2017, the company, together with the fleet of Golar Partners and Golar Power, owns and manages a fleet of 26 vessels comprising 7 FSRUs and 19 LNG carriers. Golar LNG Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.