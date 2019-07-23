Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Comparing side by side

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 1 0.34 N/A -0.43 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 7 1.67 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Frontline Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0.00% -12.6% -3.3% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Frontline Ltd. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Frontline Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. and Frontline Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. shares and 21.1% of Frontline Ltd. shares. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 42.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.8% of Frontline Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. -7.46% -14.48% -5.34% -36.08% -57.68% 2.48% Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57%

For the past year Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. was less bullish than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.