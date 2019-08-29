Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Valuation Declined While Beach Investment Management Raised by $1.42 Million Its Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Grs Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.66 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 113,820 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 11.94 million shares traded or 415.91% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution and Reiterates 2019 Distribution Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution NYSE:TGP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.02 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.10 million shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 49,517 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 84,080 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 21,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 5,252 shares. 1,330 are held by Alphaone Invest Services. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.32% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zweig invested in 177,421 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 6.58 million shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 140,500 shares. King Street Cap Lp owns 1.02 million shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 109,500 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Llc. The New York-based Moore Cap Management LP has invested 0.97% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).