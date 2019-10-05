Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $392,896; Fiduciary Management Raised Trinity Industries (TRN) Position by $2.77 Million; Market Value Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.83 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 517,696 shares traded or 131.24% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 138,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.45 million, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 2.08 million shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 05/04/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Strengthen Their Partnership as They Enter a New Market

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 0.43% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tctc Limited Liability Corp owns 0.67% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 589,596 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 83,713 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 81,005 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 69,181 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc has 50,217 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 12,000 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 432 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability Corp has 732,361 shares. North Star Inv owns 64,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL) by 36,200 shares to 6.88M shares, valued at $426.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 157,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 66,685 shares to 51,155 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,350 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW).

