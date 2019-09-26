Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Share Value Declined While Beach Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position by $392,896; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Northstar Group Trimmed by $378,222 Its Stake

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $164.9. About 1.22 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.83M, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 48,471 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,630 shares to 71,381 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,409 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 9,361 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,630 were accumulated by Ami Investment Mngmt. Pggm Invests holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 276,484 shares. 96,332 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings. Scott And Selber Incorporated reported 14,390 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc reported 0.26% stake. 1,400 are owned by Headinvest Ltd Liability Co. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9.26 million shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 4,225 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc reported 4,555 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,577 shares. Bessemer Grp has 562,746 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Argi Ser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,252 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.