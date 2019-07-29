Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Market Valuation Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $7.99 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Raised Holding

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $35.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1907.5. About 3.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive to Will Migrate Majority of Its Brands to AWS; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, up from 665,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 121,318 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. by 468,705 shares to 158,504 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,973 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teekay: PR Disaster Re-Opens Massive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LNG Shipping Sector – Drop With Low Volume – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.