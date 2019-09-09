Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Price Declined; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Akre Capital Management Upped Its Position by $23.52 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $225.02. About 1.72M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 112,623 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight adds Teekay position, closes Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution NYSE:TGP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners to Increase 2019 Distributions by 36 Percent and Eliminate K-1 Reporting for Unitholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Comments on Recent Announcement by Spirit MTA REIT – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset reported 174,244 shares stake. Lederer Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 12,549 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Investors holds 0.49% or 5.74 million shares. 2,643 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Llc. Orrstown Finance Ser Inc invested in 0.98% or 3,551 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 7,000 shares stake. Raymond James reported 564,976 shares. Park National Oh owns 30,442 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership has 68,471 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co reported 16,436 shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 13,418 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 1,620 shares.