Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Stake Maintained by Greenlight Capital Inc; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Valuation Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Its Position by $3.05 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 44,382 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 54,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 873,384 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.00 million, up from 818,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 242,744 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 48,328 shares to 741,238 shares, valued at $38.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.