Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

As Shipping companies, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.18 N/A 0.03 450.31 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.56 N/A -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta indicates that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 2 0 2.00

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 7.31% at a $16 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares and 28% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares. Insiders held 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 5.38% -3.2% -2.06% -6.46% -11.2% 25.19%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.