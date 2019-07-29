Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

This is a contrast between Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.19 N/A 0.03 450.31 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.11 N/A 0.16 10.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc. Safe Bulkers Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay LNG Partners L.P. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.49 shows that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Safe Bulkers Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s potential upside is 9.17% and its consensus target price is $2.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.3% of Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%. Competitively, 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Safe Bulkers Inc. had bearish trend.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.