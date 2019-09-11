Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.21 N/A 0.39 37.56 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.07 N/A 0.36 27.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teekay LNG Partners L.P. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 1.7% 0.6% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 85.7%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 15.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. -5.43% 1.9% -2.03% 13.23% -11.83% 31.22% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was more bullish than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on 9 of the 10 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.