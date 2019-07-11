Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Shipping company, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has 44% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. 15.6% of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.10% 0.00% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. N/A 14 450.31 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

With consensus price target of $16, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a potential upside of 7.17%. The rivals have a potential upside of 13.22%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Risk and Volatility

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.