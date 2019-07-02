Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Comparison side by side

Both Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 14 2.06 N/A 0.03 450.31 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.51 N/A 0.10 32.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc. Diana Shipping Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Teekay LNG Partners L.P. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.1% 0% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.49 beta indicates that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is $16, with potential upside of 13.80%. Diana Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.25 average target price and a 19.05% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Diana Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than Teekay LNG Partners L.P., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 43.8%. Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Competitively, Diana Shipping Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 0.91% -5.69% 13.02% -3.35% -19.5% 30.76% Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46%

For the past year Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was more bullish than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.