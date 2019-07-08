Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 288.89% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. TGP’s profit would be $27.96M giving it 10.65 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Teekay LNG Partners L.P.’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 262,933 shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

Among 4 analysts covering Smith Nephew PLC (LON:SN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Smith Nephew PLC had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 8. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, January 28. The stock of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by BNP Paribas. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, February 11 with “Neutral”. See Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1689.00 New Target: GBX 1758.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1455.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1390.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1390.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1440.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1477.00 New Target: GBX 1516.00 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1330.00 New Target: GBX 1390.00 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1475.00 New Target: GBX 1525.00 Downgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Latimes.com‘s news article titled: “Light and sound stimulus therapy generates a buzz in Alzheimerâ€™s research world – Los Angeles Times” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of 15.13 billion GBP. The firm offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It has a 22.85 P/E ratio. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery services and products; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat.

The stock increased 0.64% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1729.5. About 1.37M shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 14/05/2018 – Pacific Investment Management Company Buys Into Sanchez Energy; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. EPS 16.0C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sanchez Energy; 14/05/2018 – SN:LENDERS OK REVOLVER BORROWING BASE BOOST TO $380M FROM $330M; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP – NOW EXPECT FY CAPITAL BUDGET TO BE BETWEEN $475 MLN AND $525 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 30C; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY REPORTS 15% BORROWING BASE BOOST; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – Sanchez Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Smith & Nephew plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 505,453 shares or 98.09% less from 26.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 712 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc invested in 189,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN).

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay Corporation 2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.