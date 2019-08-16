Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) Stock Rating Kept at Liberum Capital; Moelis & Company Class A (MC) Shorts Raised By 22.72%

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) had its stock rating maintained as Buy by expert analysts at Liberum Capital. This was revealed to investors in a research note on 16 August.

Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC) had an increase of 22.72% in short interest. MC’s SI was 1.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.72% from 1.14M shares previously. With 595,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC)’s short sellers to cover MC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 184,591 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 37.88% above currents $31.55 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8 with “Market Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MC in report on Monday, July 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Wood. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ted Baker Plc has GBX 2800 highest and GBX 890 lowest target. GBX 895’s average target is -1.17% below currents GBX 905.59 stock price. Ted Baker Plc had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TED in report on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 890 target. The stock of Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Liberum Capital. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) rating on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1800 target.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 2.09 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 905.59. About 1,361 shares traded. Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company has market cap of 403.59 million GBP. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children??s wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

