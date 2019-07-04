Tecogen New (TGEN) Shareholder Bard Associates Boosted Position; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holder Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Lifted Stake

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 3,935 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1,073 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air Conditioner & Heating Industry Outlook Grim – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecogen Provides Microgrid System to New Massachusetts School – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecogen’s Inverde e+ Continues to Play an Important Role in Easing Grid Constraints in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tecogen Continues to Build Momentum with Mechanical CHP in Indoor Growing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tecogen Announces Six Chillers Sold for Indoor Growing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Financial Counselors owns 0% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 27,000 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 23,000 shares. Vanguard Group reported 424,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,252 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 59,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 374,041 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc accumulated 11,344 shares. Herald Management Limited reported 321,078 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 18,725 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 496,507 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 0.02% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 1,401 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 617,782 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0% or 2,500 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $36,561 activity. The insider Schwabe Charles E. bought 46 shares worth $592. Scully Mary Ann bought $2,999 worth of stock or 233 shares. Coffman George C. also bought $5,148 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Tuesday, January 8. Poynot Steven had bought 46 shares worth $592. $25,145 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Arnold Richard G.. Steil Jack E also bought $1,197 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NBRS Financial Bank seized; Howard Bank assumes deposits – Baltimore Business Journal” on October 17, 2014, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Howard Bancorp Completes Acquisition of First Mariner Bank, Progresses on Integration and Relocation – Business Wire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bank taps BB&T’s top Maryland executive to oversee lending – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: April 25, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 773 shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200,000 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 58,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Patriot Fincl Prns Group LP reported 1.98M shares or 13.11% of all its holdings. 7,191 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corp De. Amer Fincl Gp Inc reported 0.27% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Fincl reported 15,921 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 1,949 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0% or 43,361 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.33% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Charles Schwab Management holds 29,698 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 3,189 shares.