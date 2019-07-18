Tecogen New (TGEN) Holding Maintained by Bard Associates Inc; Bsw Wealth Partners Lifted Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000 as Stock Value Declined

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.0973 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4973. About 253 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT)

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $269.05. About 71,076 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 0.31% invested in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 321,078 shares. 617,782 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 374,041 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Blb&B Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). 46,430 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 424,219 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 496,507 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Bard Associate accumulated 731,850 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) or 18,725 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 51,149 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 11,344 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 709,704 shares stake.

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecogen Selected for 12 Unit Microgrid Order Nasdaq:TGEN – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tecogen Sells Replacement Chillers to University of Connecticut – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecogen Secures $8.4M Trigeneration Project in Manhattan – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genetic Technologies and The Translational Genomics Research Institute of Phoenix, Arizona Sign Memorandum of Understanding – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tecogen Provides Microgrid System to New Massachusetts School – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).