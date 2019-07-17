Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.52 N/A -0.23 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.17 N/A -3.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tecogen Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tecogen Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.12 beta means Tecogen Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Continental Materials Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tecogen Inc. are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Continental Materials Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Continental Materials Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tecogen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Tecogen Inc. shares and 16.9% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. Tecogen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 54.88%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.6% of Continental Materials Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend while Continental Materials Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.