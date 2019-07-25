Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Since Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.47 N/A -0.23 0.00 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 12 0.22 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tecogen Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Tecogen Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tecogen Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 90.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -6.79% -19.21% -15.8% -28.79% -40.58% -16.06%

For the past year Tecogen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Summary

Tecogen Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.