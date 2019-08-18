Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tecogen Inc. has 16.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Tecogen Inc. has 54.88% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tecogen Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -30.80% -18.70% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tecogen Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Tecogen Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

The potential upside of the peers is 59.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tecogen Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend while Tecogen Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Tecogen Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Tecogen Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. In other hand, Tecogen Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tecogen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tecogen Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.