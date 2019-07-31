Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Contrasting side by side

Both Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.38 N/A -0.23 0.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.73 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 highlights Tecogen Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tecogen Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tecogen Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd. has 3.1 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tecogen Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Tecogen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GrafTech International Ltd. beats Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.