Tecnoglass (TGLS) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; York Water Co Has 1 Sentiment

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Tecnoglass Inc’s current price of $6.89 translates into 2.03% yield. Tecnoglass Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 58,403 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 30 funds started new or increased holdings, while 30 sold and decreased stock positions in York Water Co. The funds in our database now have: 4.76 million shares, up from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding York Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 21 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 23,931 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has 173,136 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 203,723 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Millennium Mngmt invested in 141,323 shares or 0% of the stock. 88,210 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Polaris Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.15% or 500,000 shares. Awm Invest Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 335,171 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 275,379 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Sei Invests Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 948 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) reported 2,125 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tecnoglass has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 37.88% above currents $6.89 stock price. Tecnoglass had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company has market cap of $320.73 million. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It has a 47.85 P/E ratio. The firm also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products.

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Tecnoglass Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TGLS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $112,880 activity. Byorum Martha L sold 5,994 shares worth $50,725.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 20,063 shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. The York Water Company (YORW) has risen 11.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shareholders Booked A 80% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 11% Return On Equity, Is The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “York Water (YORW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in The York Water Company for 34,499 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 89,567 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 32,375 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 45,307 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63 million for 32.24 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 42 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $79,404 activity.