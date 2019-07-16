Tecnoglass (TGLS) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION ORGANIZATION (HLTOY) Shorts Down By 34.98%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Tecnoglass Inc’s current price of $7.40 translates into 1.89% yield. Tecnoglass Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is down 20.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION ORGANIZATION (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) had a decrease of 34.98% in short interest. HLTOY’s SI was 30,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 34.98% from 46,600 shares previously. With 16,300 avg volume, 2 days are for HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATION ORGANIZATION (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s short sellers to cover HLTOY’s short positions. It closed at $6.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,210 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 90,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 203,723 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,257 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,352 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 173,136 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 61,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern accumulated 23,931 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). 2,125 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc). The Missouri-based Century Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 37,411 shares. Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma reported 662,052 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Group L P has invested 0.02% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company has market cap of $326.95 million. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It has a 51.39 P/E ratio. The firm also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $112,880 activity. 1,706 shares were sold by Byorum Martha L, worth $11,430.

Among 2 analysts covering Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tecnoglass has $10 highest and $900 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 28.38% above currents $7.4 stock price. Tecnoglass had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Another recent and important Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) news was published by Valuewalk.com which published an article titled: “Deutsche Telekom Buys Remaining Stake In T-Mobile Czech – ValueWalk” on February 10, 2014.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA divisions. It has a 37.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services.