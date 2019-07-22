Tecnoglass (TGLS) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; ALTERNATE HEALTH ORDINARY SHARES (AHGIF) Shorts Down By 3.85%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Tecnoglass Inc’s current price of $7.46 translates into 1.88% yield. Tecnoglass Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 30,753 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10

ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) had a decrease of 3.85% in short interest. AHGIF’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.85% from 2,600 shares previously. With 19,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ALTERNATE HEALTH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHGIF)’s short sellers to cover AHGIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.40% or $0.0368 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1632. About 52,500 shares traded. Alternate Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHGIF) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alternate Health Corp., a health services company, provides cloud based software solutions in Canada. The company has market cap of $10.57 million. The firm offers VIP-Patient, a proprietary patient electronic medical records and physician practice management platform; and CanaCard Patient Management System, a patent pending software solution for the medical cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates toxicology laboratory that receives samples of biological material for screening.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company has market cap of $329.60 million. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It has a 51.81 P/E ratio. The firm also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products.

Among 2 analysts covering Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tecnoglass had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 173,136 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 114,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monarch Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2,783 shares stake. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 35,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Moreover, Alyeska Invest Gru L P has 0.02% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 221,279 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 203,723 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 948 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% or 61,441 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 88,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 2,125 shares. New York-based Awm Investment Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).