Tecnoglass (TGLS) Gets BidaskScore Higher Rating; Park City Group Has 0.52 Sentiment

Park City Group Inc (PCYG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 15 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 29 reduced and sold holdings in Park City Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.24 million shares, down from 4.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Park City Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 17 Increased: 5 New Position: 10.

BidaskScore increased Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock to a “Hold” rating. The ratings change was shared with investors and clients in a a research report today.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $127.38 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 29.14 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. for 164,403 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 555,684 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has 0.1% invested in the company for 172,992 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,850 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,088 activity.

The stock increased 2.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 54,814 shares traded. Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) has declined 35.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYG News: 28/03/2018 – QCS Purchasing Endorses ReposiTrak® and Its Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Announces Settlement of Proxy Contest With Park City Cap; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes That Resonant May Be Able to Achieve a Better Outcome for Hldrs by Pursuing a Sale of the Co; 04/04/2018 – ReposiTrak® Announces New Global Document Sharing Feature for Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park City Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYG); 22/03/2018 – Southeastern Mills Adopts ReposiTrak® Food Safety Compliance Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 09/05/2018 – Security Properties Acquires Affordable Housing in Park City, UT

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22,515 activity. $11,430 worth of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was sold by Byorum Martha L on Tuesday, May 28.

Analysts await Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TGLS’s profit will be $8.97 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Tecnoglass Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

It closed at $7.84 lastly. It is down 18.11% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.34 million shares or 14.08% more from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 22,970 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 902 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 279,955 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 93,918 shares. Blackrock owns 54,742 shares. 1.57 million were accumulated by Century Inc. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,415 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 55,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc accumulated 54,261 shares. 58,582 are owned by Boothbay Fund Ltd Co. Petrus Lta holds 0.03% or 22,463 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 36,501 shares. Penn Capital Inc accumulated 248,947 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Ser reported 0.03% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).