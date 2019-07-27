Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Rose While Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $738,170

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.65M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 36,380 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 24/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Short-Interest Ratio Rises 123% to 47 Days

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies (HDSN) by 35.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 738,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 79.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.0186 during the last trading session, reaching $0.612. About 423,321 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 2c; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 376,239 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 113,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc owns 18,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Creative Planning accumulated 89,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 1.05 million shares. 17 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Fil Limited accumulated 2.58M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). M&T Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). The New York-based Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 92,861 shares. Weber Alan W reported 306,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 26,118 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 638,602 shares. Thompson Investment has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56M for 2.55 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Revenues of $34.7 Million and Gross Margin of 20% – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Delta Air Lines Earnings Top Views – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2017. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies -30% after entering term loan credit extension – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 948 shares. 102,510 are owned by Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited. Moreover, Awm Invest Co has 0.48% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 335,171 shares. Boothbay Fund holds 0.02% or 33,257 shares. Rutabaga Mgmt Ltd Llc Ma reported 662,052 shares. Sei Investments Com has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). 23,931 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 48,986 shares in its portfolio. 150,000 were reported by Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). 35,150 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. 60,796 were accumulated by Natl Inv Service Wi. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 173,136 shares.

More notable recent Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tecnoglass and SchÃ¼co Announce a New Strategic Alliance – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tecnoglass Appoints Luis Fernando Castro Vergara as a New Director to Replace Departing Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $112,880 activity.