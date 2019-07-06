Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Holding Maintained by Perritt Capital Management Inc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding Has Boosted by Hrt Financial Llc

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 60,136 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 124.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 1,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, up from 1,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New by 20,500 shares to 167,650 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 387,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $112,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TGLS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 48.73% more from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,125 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.01% or 35,150 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 500,000 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 90,104 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 114,074 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Sei Invests accumulated 61,441 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP holds 150,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). 33,257 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. Monarch Asset Mgmt Llc owns 102,510 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 37,411 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Rutabaga Capital Lc Ma holds 662,052 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lc holds 4,894 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 1,129 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr Inc has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Agf Invests Inc accumulated 94,003 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Amer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,847 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 311,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 970 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 3,852 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co owns 109,153 shares. Kings Point Cap has 22,297 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). M invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,315 shares to 7,734 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 476,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,458 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.30 million were sold by Evans Michele A. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.