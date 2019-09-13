Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tecnoglass Inc. has 14% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Tecnoglass Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tecnoglass Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.80% 1.10% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Tecnoglass Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass Inc. N/A 7 51.97 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Tecnoglass Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Tecnoglass Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.08 2.63

$9.5 is the average target price of Tecnoglass Inc., with a potential upside of 28.21%. The peers have a potential upside of 48.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tecnoglass Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tecnoglass Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Tecnoglass Inc. had bearish trend while Tecnoglass Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tecnoglass Inc. are 2.5 and 1.8. Competitively, Tecnoglass Inc.’s peers have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tecnoglass Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecnoglass Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tecnoglass Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tecnoglass Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Tecnoglass Inc.’s competitors beat Tecnoglass Inc.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.