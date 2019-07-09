Teck Resources Limited (TECK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.27 9.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A. Vale S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teck Resources Limited. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Teck Resources Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Teck Resources Limited is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vale S.A.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teck Resources Limited are 3 and 2.1. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 1.2 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teck Resources Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Vale S.A. 0 7 2 2.22

Teck Resources Limited has an average target price of $28, and a 28.91% upside potential. Vale S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $13.89 average target price and a 4.44% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Teck Resources Limited seems more appealing than Vale S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 19.8% of Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s shares. Competitively, Vale S.A. has 38.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09% Vale S.A. -3.46% -9.64% 0% -17.81% -17.99% -9.02%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Vale S.A.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors Vale S.A.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.