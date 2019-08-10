Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Reaches $16.84 Formed H&S; Curo Group Holdings (CURO) Shorts Up By 20.18%

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) formed H&S with $16.00 target or 5.00% below today’s $16.84 share price. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has $9.41B valuation. The stock decreased 6.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 3.33 million shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has declined 18.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TECK News: 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 03/04/2018 – HIAP TECK VENTURE BHD HTVE.KL – ENTERED INTO AN EQUITY AND DEBT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH JIANLONG FOR DISPOSAL FOR RMB 225.6 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – TECK RESOURCES CEO SAYS “PEOPLE BEATING A PATH” TO ITS DOOR WANTING TO PARTICIPATE IN QB2 COPPER PROJECT BUT MAY START CONSTRUCTION BEFORE GETTING A PARTNER; 23/04/2018 – Tian Teck, Associated Expect Operational Profit Due to Lower Valuation Losses; 07/05/2018 – CHIN TECK PLANTATIONS BHD CTPB.KL – APRIL FFB PRODUCTION 15,284 M/T, CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION 3,225 M/T; PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 921 M/T; 15/05/2018 – TECK SAYS CHILE EXPANSION SANCTIONING DECISION POSSIBLE 2H18; 09/03/2018 – TECK CONFIRMS RESTART OF COAL DRYER AT ELKVIEW OPS; 04/04/2018 – TECK RESOURCES LTD – ACQUISITION BRINGS TECK’S INTEREST IN QBSA TO 90%; 08/03/2018 – KIM TECK CHEONG CONSOLIDATED BHD KIMT.KL – CHRISTINA YAP CHUI FUI RESIGNED AS CFO; 09/03/2018 – Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Update

Analysts await Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 19.67% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TECK’s profit will be $408.00M for 5.77 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Teck Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $604.33 million. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand.

