Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Reaches $16.60 52-Week Low; Shorts at Genius Brands International (GNUS) Raised By 13.68%

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.44 target or 7.00% below today's $16.60 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.28B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $15.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $649.46 million less. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 501,103 shares traded. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has declined 18.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500.

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) had an increase of 13.68% in short interest. GNUS's SI was 205,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.68% from 180,600 shares previously. With 54,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)'s short sellers to cover GNUS's short positions. The stock increased 17.39% or $0.1096 during the last trading session, reaching $0.74. About 86,560 shares traded. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has declined 68.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.50% the S&P500.

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.13 million. The firm offers Thomas EdisonÂ’s Secret Lab, a STEM comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren BuffetÂ’s Secret MillionaireÂ’s Club, an animated series for kids. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan LeeÂ’s Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers.

More notable recent Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Genius Brands Announces Debt Reduction Nasdaq:GNUS – GlobeNewswire" on August 26, 2019

More notable recent Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Teck's Quebrada Blanca mine fined over environmental violations – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.28 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It has a 3.72 P/E ratio. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers.