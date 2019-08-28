Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Contrasting side by side

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

Table 1 demonstrates Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vale S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Teck Resources Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Teck Resources Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Teck Resources Limited is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. From a competition point of view, Vale S.A. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teck Resources Limited are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Vale S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Teck Resources Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vale S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Teck Resources Limited and Vale S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Vale S.A. 0 3 2 2.40

Teck Resources Limited has a 69.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28. Meanwhile, Vale S.A.’s average target price is $13.98, while its potential upside is 35.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Teck Resources Limited looks more robust than Vale S.A. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares and 20.2% of Vale S.A. shares. 1.4% are Teck Resources Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited was more bearish than Vale S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Vale S.A.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.