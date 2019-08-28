Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Comparison side by side

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources Limited has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Teck Resources Limited and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Teck Resources Limited has a 69.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Platinum Group Metals Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.