Teck Resources Limited (TECK) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Contrasting side by side

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teck Resources Limited and Denison Mines Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Teck Resources Limited and Denison Mines Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

Teck Resources Limited has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Denison Mines Corp.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teck Resources Limited is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Denison Mines Corp. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Teck Resources Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denison Mines Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Teck Resources Limited and Denison Mines Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Teck Resources Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 68.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teck Resources Limited and Denison Mines Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 7.3%. About 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has -4.87% weaker performance while Denison Mines Corp. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Teck Resources Limited beats Denison Mines Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.