Techtarget (TTGT) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Stake; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Position in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) as Share Price Rose

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 133,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 153,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 118,802 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 16,279 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI)

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has 65,175 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 4 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited accumulated 9,454 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Llc reported 13,114 shares stake. Raymond James has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 20,445 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 13,872 shares. Qs Ltd holds 0.01% or 31,151 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,965 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Denali Ltd Liability Co has 68 shares. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated invested 0.06% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Pnc Finance Serv Gru Inc has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 29,090 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 11,627 shares stake.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.75 million for 11.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.

