Techtarget (TTGT) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Position

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 153,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $638.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 19,882 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 34,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,862 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 138,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 278,480 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 36.99 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 38,223 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Davidson Investment Advsr owns 99,798 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 562,242 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Dnb Asset As accumulated 44,570 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.62% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 9,900 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Company has 3,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tanaka Capital reported 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Comm National Bank reported 0.09% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 301,274 are held by Adage Prtn Group Incorporated Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 408,786 shares.

More recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares to 9,357 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 33,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.02% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 310,740 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 44,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 21,014 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company has 7,051 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 32,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 31,462 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 30,618 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 2,394 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 376,667 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 120,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank holds 38,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 290,373 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86 million for 41.34 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TechTarget (TTGT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What TechTarget, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTGT) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why TechTarget Inc. Shares Are 18% Lower Today – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TechTarget Integrates 1st and 3rd Party Intent Data within Priority Engine Platform to Help Companies Make Faster Sales and Marketing Progress with Best Fit Accounts – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces â€œBest of Citrix Synergyâ€ 2019 Award Winners – Business Wire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.