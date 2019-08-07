Techtarget (TTGT) Share Value Rose While S Squared Technology Has Lowered Its Stake; Mad River Investors Has Cut Dish Network (DISH) Holding as Stock Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 133,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 153,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 151,133 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 3.00M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 777 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). D E Shaw Company holds 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 30,618 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 373,047 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 22,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 14,632 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 120,390 shares. 12,024 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 2,394 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Granahan Inv Ma reported 376,306 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 21,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Limited Com has invested 0.23% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $348,700 worth of stock was bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 0.01% or 6,430 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 2.24 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loews holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 10,000 shares. King Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 13.90M shares or 21.23% of the stock. Jnba holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 40 shares. Sageworth reported 445 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 16,243 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 97,809 shares. 558,769 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 195,265 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 941,900 shares. Mad River holds 0.78% or 27,812 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Management reported 37,565 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 12,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings.