Techtarget (TTGT) Share Price Rose While River Road Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.99 Million; As J.M. Smucker (SJM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $584,524

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 124,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 434,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 163,948 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in J.M. Smucker (SJM) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,952 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, down from 11,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.34 million shares traded or 63.99% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86M for 37.95 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TechTarget (TTGT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TechTarget’s New Multiples Likely Will Depend On Its Old Business – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TechTarget (TTGT) Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TechTarget +17% on Q1 strength, upgrade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.19 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual EPS reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

