Techtarget (TTGT) Position Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Position Maintained by Bank Of America Corp

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The institutional investor held 327,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 271,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.97M market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 229,704 shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 562,298 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, up from 550,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 476,253 shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 60,022 shares to 370,457 shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 174,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,666 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings.