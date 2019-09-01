TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 19 5.14 N/A 0.50 46.51 Upwork Inc. 18 5.83 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TechTarget Inc. and Upwork Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Upwork Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TechTarget Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered TechTarget Inc. and Upwork Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Upwork Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 65.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of TechTarget Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.8% of Upwork Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are TechTarget Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has 88.53% stronger performance while Upwork Inc. has -9.22% weaker performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats Upwork Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.