TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 17 4.58 N/A 0.45 47.48 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see TechTarget Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TechTarget Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 78.1% -16.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta indicates that TechTarget Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TechTarget Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. TechTarget Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of TechTarget Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.3% of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 73.9% of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. -2.62% -16% 0.92% -8.26% -14.61% -1.53%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. had bullish trend while ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors TechTarget Inc. beats ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content services; file transfer services; rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys. The company also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services for cloud computing and network storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, it offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. The companyÂ’s value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data on traffic, bandwidth, and usage habits, as well as other statistics; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, it provides technical consultation and IT system integration services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment, as well as engages in computer hardware, technology development, and electronic equipment businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.