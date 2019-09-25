TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)’s Financial Results Comparing With 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

Since TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 20 5.10 N/A 0.50 46.51 58.com Inc. 60 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TechTarget Inc. and 58.com Inc. 58.com Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. TechTarget Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of 58.com Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TechTarget Inc. and 58.com Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. 58.com Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TechTarget Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. TechTarget Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TechTarget Inc. and 58.com Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, 58.com Inc.’s potential upside is 30.12% and its average target price is $66.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TechTarget Inc. and 58.com Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 77%. Insiders owned 2.6% of TechTarget Inc. shares. Comparatively, 58.com Inc. has 4.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has stronger performance than 58.com Inc.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors TechTarget Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.